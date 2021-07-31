Amid Assam-Mizoram row, CM Himanta Sarma announces resolution of border dispute with Nagaland

A virtual meeting was held on Saturday between the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Nagaland with the aim to resolve the ongoing impasse on the Assam-Nagaland Border in the Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest.

After detailed deliberations, various decisions were taken. It was decided that the Government of Assam and the Government of Nagaland shall withdraw their forces, weaponry, and structures (permanent and semi-permanent) from Jankhana Nala near Aosenden village area in Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest.

The disengagement of forces will start simultaneously from both sides of Vikuto village area and Kheremia Tea estate. They shall remove all the bunkers/tent/infrastructure. The huts, which are constructed by the encroachment of forest area by some Naga villagers in front of the Assam camp shall be removed forthwith.

In view of the protection of the Reserved Forest area, Assam Forest Department will be allowed to establish a watch post in the area.

In the meeting, Assam and Nagaland decided that they will jointly monitor the area by patrolling and surveillance using UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle). However, Assam Forest officials will continue their patrolling in the area.

It was further decided that the RCC bridge over the river of Jankhana constructed recently from Nagaland side shall be dismantled immediately to prevent unauthorized free movement of people in the Reserved Forest. As the area is a reserved forest the entry of civilians be regulated by the jurisdictional forest authorities and both the states shall discourage movement of people from their side to avoid unnecessary build-up of people, said sources.