Ambedkar Jayanti Quiz 2022: How much do you know about the Father of Indian Constitution?

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a scholar, a social reformer and a celebrated leader who dedicated his life to eradicating social inequality in India. He was a well known statesman who fought for the oppressed and was the face of Dalits. He was independent India's first law and justice minister, and a major architect of the Constitution of India.

Born on 14th April 1891, his reforms are echoed across the country in the form of ‘Ambedkar Jayanti‘. In order to mark this day let us remember him for his own words.

While most of us already know about the great Indian leader's birth date, place of birth, family, take this quiz now to check if you know more about the unforgettable leader:

1. What was the name of Dr. Ambedkar's father?

(a) Ramji Maloji Sakpal

(b) Sambha ji Sakpal

(c) Yashwant Sambha Ambedkar

(d) None of these

2. Which of the following statements is not correct about Dr. Ambedkar?

(a) Dr. Bhimrao got married at the age of 15 years with a nine-year-old girl "Ramabai".

(b) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was based on the ideas of Ambedkar, which he recommended to the Hilton Young Commission.

(c) He was the first Law and Justice Minister of independent India

(d) He adopted Buddhism in 1965

3. When was Dr. Ambedkar given Bharat Ratna?

(a) 1985

(b) 1980

(c) 1990

(d) 1973

4. Which of the following political parties has not been formed by Dr. Ambedkar?

(a) Indian Republican Party

(b) Independent Labor Party

(c) Scheduled Cast Federation

(d) Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti

5. Which of the following books has not been written by Dr. Ambedkar?

(a) Thoughts on Pakistan

(b) Annihilation of caste

(c) The problem of Rs: Origin and solution

(d) Gandhi, Nehru, and Tagore

6. Which of the following statements is not correct about the Poona Pact?

(a) Poona Pact was held on 24 September 1934

(b) Poona Pact took place between Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar.

(c) In Poona Pact, the right to separate electorate and two votes for Dalits was abolished

(d) After Poona Pact, the number of seats reserved for Dalits was increased from 71 in the Provincial Legislatures to 147 and 18% of the total seats in the Central Legislature.

7. Which of the following magazine was not launched by Dr. Ambedkar?

(a) Mooknayak

(b) Bahishkrit Bharat

(c) Prabuddh Bharat

(d) Saraswati

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-c, 4-d, 5-d, 6-a, 7-d

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:04 AM IST