Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Best quotes, messages, wishes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or SMS

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a scholar, a social reformer and a celebrated leader who dedicated his life to eradicating social inequality in India. He was a well known statesman who fought for the oppressed and was the face of Dalits. He was independent India's first law and justice minister, and a major architect of the Constitution of India.

Born on 14th April 1891, his reforms are echoed across the country in the form of ‘Ambedkar Jayanti‘. In order to mark this day let us remember him for his own words.

Here are 21 inspiring quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar:

1. “They cannot make history who forget history”.

2. “Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

3. “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

4. “Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated”

5. “The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India.”

6. “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”

7. “Life should be great rather than long.”

8. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”

9. “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

10. “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence”.

12. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

13. “If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help”.

14. “We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle”.

15. “Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules, it ceases to be a religion, as it kills responsibility which is an essence of the true religious act.”

16. “The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism.”

17. “An ideal society should be mobile, should be full of channels for conveying a change taking place in one part to other parts. In an ideal society, there should be many interests consciously communicated and shared.”

18. “Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.”

19. “Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.”

20. “The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.”

21. “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:04 AM IST