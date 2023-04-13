Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: 5 Empowering quotes by Father of Indian Constitution; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023
Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on April 14 every year, which is the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and politician and the architect of the Indian Constitution
His main work involves upliftment and empowerment of Dalits in the country
Dr BR Ambedkar witnessed economic and social discrimination and he has penned down these experiences in his autobiographical book ‘Waiting For A Visa’
His list of empowering quotes include: “Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.”
“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”
“Life should be great, rather than long.”
“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.”
