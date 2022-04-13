Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: 12 inspirational quotes you ought to know

Ambedkar Jayanti also known as Bhim Jayanti is an annual festival observed on April 14 to commemorate the memory of B.R. Ambedkar.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar is an Indian polymath, father of the constitution of India and civil rights activist. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthday was on April 14, 1891 and hence Ambedkar Jayanti is commemorated on this day every year.

It has been observed as an official public holiday throughout India since 2015. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated not only in India but throughout the world. Ambedkar struggled for equality throughout his life, hence his birthday is celebrated as 'Equality Day' in India and the demand to declare this day as "International Equality Day" goes to the United Nations.

ALSO READ City turns blue on Ambedkar Jayanti

Some inspirational quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar:

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." "They cannot make history who forget history." "If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it." "Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated." "Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people." "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity." "Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soul which is essentially undemocratic." "Life should be great rather than long." "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence." "If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help." "Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and dry." "We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:05 AM IST