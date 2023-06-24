Amazon To Invest An Additional $15 Billion In India, Says CEO Andy Jassy After Meeting PM Modi

PM Modi with Amazon CEO Jassy | Twitter

E-commerce behemoth Amazon aims to invest an additional USD 15 billion in India, bringing its total commitment to USD 26 billion, according to a top Amazon official. Amazon's initiative to encourage MSMEs in India to become digital was welcomed by Modi.

Company looks forward to increasing partnership

CEO Andy Jassy claimed the company has already invested USD 11 billion in India to date after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US. He said, "I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested USD 11 billion till date and intend to invest another USD 15 billion, which will bring the total to USD 26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering."

The Prime Minister had a fruitful discussion with the Amazon CEO, according to a tweet from India's External Affairs Ministry that said, "Discussions focused on the area of e-commerce and the potential of further collaboration with @amazon in the logistics sector in India."

