Amazon Prime Membership to cost 50% more than previous plans starting Dec 13; check out new prices and details here

US e-commerce and media giant Amazon Prime membership will reportedly see a price hike of up to 50 percent in December, the official page stated.

A new screenshot from the Amazon app confirms that the current annual Prime membership plan, priced at Rs. 999, will remain in effect till December 13. After that, the Amazon Prime subscription will cost Rs. 1,499, a hike of Rs. 500 or almost 50 percent.

The annual plan will be priced at Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 999, the three-month plan will be priced at Rs. 459 instead of the current Rs. 329, and the one-month Amazon Prime subscription plan will increase to Rs. 179 from Rs. 129 currently.

Users who have to renew their Amazon Prime subscription should do so as soon as possible, as the annual membership fee will go up by Rs. 500. Amazon has even updated its webpage showing the new Prime membership fee.

The previous memberships include monthly, quarterly, and annual subscriptions at prices of Rs 129, Rs 329, and Rs 999.

According to their official support page, the company will automatically charge users for the next membership period from the day when the free trial or membership period ends.

“Since the launch 5 years ago in IN, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers,” Amazon stated.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:10 PM IST