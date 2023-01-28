Amartya Sen brushes off Vishwa Bharti VC’s claim: If someone thinks I didn’t get the Nobel prize, let them

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen | PTI

Shantiniketan: The Bharatiya Janata Party supports Visva Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty’s claim that the Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen did not get the Nobel Prize. Unfazed by the claims, Mr Sen told reporters, “If someone thinks I didn’t get the Nobel prize, let them. This is happening as a section of people in Delhi don't like me.”

Supporting Mr Chakraborty’s claim, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that now everyone knows that Mr Sen did not get a Nobel Prize.

“Now everyone is speaking about this issue, but I was the first one to say that Mr Sen did not get the Nobel Prize. No one else dared to speak it then,” mentioned Mr Ghosh.

Slamming the VC, Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Firhad Hakim mentioned that Mr Sen is the pride of Bengal.

“The Prime Minister as a Chancellor of the varsity should immediately remove such a VC for speaking against Mr Amartya Sen. It seems that VC has completely lost his mind,” Hakim said.

“Nobel prize is given in the field of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and world peace. Later, the prize in economics was introduced with money given by the central bank of Sweden. But it is given in the memory of Alfrez Nobel,” said Mr Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the Visva Bharati University once again sent a letter to Amartya Sen alleging the ‘unauthorized’ land kept by Sen.

It may be recalled that in January 2021, Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty of Visva Bharati alleged that Sen’s family had ‘illegally’ occupied space in the varsity campus. Sen replied that the land was leased for a long time and it is nowhere near its expiry.

In the earlier letter the varsity claimed, “It has been found from records and physical survey / demarcation that you are in unauthorized occupation of 13 decimals of land belonging to Visva Bharati. You are requested to hand over the land to the university at the earliest.”

Read Also Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar receives death threat, complaint filed

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)