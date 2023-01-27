Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar receives death threat, complaint filed

BJP leader Ashish Shelar | File Photo

Ashish Shelar, the president of the Mumbai BJP, asserted that he received a letter at his Bandra office on Friday threatening to chop him to pieces.

Shelar claimed that the letter contained offensive language against the BJP and the Shiv Sena group led by Eknath Shinde. In the Maharashtra government, the BJP and the Shinde faction are in alliance.

The letter that had been left in the letter box of Ashish Shelar's office by an anonymous sender was found today.

The Mumbai BJP leader reported the death threat to the Bandra Police Station.

