Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar receives death threat, complaint filed

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar receives death threat, complaint filed

The letter that had been left in the letter box of Ashish Shelar's office by an anonymous sender was found today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Ashish Shelar | File Photo
Ashish Shelar, the president of the Mumbai BJP, asserted that he received a letter at his Bandra office on Friday threatening to chop him to pieces.

Shelar claimed that the letter contained offensive language against the BJP and the Shiv Sena group led by Eknath Shinde. In the Maharashtra government, the BJP and the Shinde faction are in alliance.

The Mumbai BJP leader reported the death threat to the Bandra Police Station.

