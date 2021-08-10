'Amarinder Singh not upset with Navjot Singh Sidhu': Harish Rawat after Punjab CM meets Sonia Gandhi; here's everything you need to know

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the state. This was Singh's first meeting with Gandhi after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president, which the chief minister had initially opposed.

According to an NDTV report, in the meeting today, Singh complained to Gandhi that Sidhu's criticism of his government "does not augur well for smooth functioning". However, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has dismissed the report, saying that Singh is not upset with Sidhu.

When asked if the issues between the chief minister and the newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief has been resolved, Rawat said: "He has not said that he is upset with Sidhu. You yourself are contemplating this. This isn't the statement of Captain."

"I believe that Congress chief (Gandhi) has advised that the state govt & organisation have to walk together & both of them (Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu) have to work within their respective limits but by cooperatng with each other," the Punjab Congress in-charge added.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral quoted the Punjab chief minister as saying that Sonia Gandhi and he discussed various state-related issues. "Spent an extremely satisfying one hour with her," he added.

Reportedly, Singh has also likely discussed the names of potential candidates for the Cabinet reshuffle and the political situation in Punjab, which goes to the polls early next year.

The chief minister was also expected to discuss the progress made on 18 issues raised by an AICC panel headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and present action taken report.

Among others, these 18 issues include taking action against the drug mafia and transport mafia and those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Earlier on Thursday, political strategist Prashant Kishor had tendered his resignation from the post of Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He is likely to join the Congress party and take up a national role ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:12 PM IST