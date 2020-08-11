'Am I a Saudi citizen?': Asaduddin Owaisi when asked to condemn Islamic theocracies

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. While people across the country and beyond had rejoiced as the long awaited bhoomi pujan took place, others had questioned the Prime Minister's presence there.

“The Prime Minister should tell the country if he is attending in individual capacity or as the Prime Minister. If he is going as the Prime Minister, it violates the cause of secularism, which is the basic structure of the Constitution,” Asaduddin Owaisi had said, while speaking to the Free Press Journal ahead of the event.