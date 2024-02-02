Allahabad HC Declines Stay On Hindus' Right To Pray In Gyanvapi Mosque, Directs Amendment In AIMC Plea

Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi | File

The Allahabad High Court has declined to grant an interim stay on the Varanasi District Court's order allowing Hindus to offer prayers in the Gyanvapi Mosque. Instead, the court has directed the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which contested the district court's ruling, to amend its pleadings.

High Court has given AIMC time till February 6 to amend plea

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the Allahabad High Court has given the AIMC time until February 6 to amend its plea.

The committee had challenged the district court's order regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque. The court instructed the AIMC to include a challenge to a previous order dated January 17, which subsequently led to the issuance of the order on January 31.

The next hearing in the matter will be scheduled once this amendment is completed. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal passed this order while hearing an appeal filed by the committee responsible for overseeing the affairs of the mosque.

The panel swiftly moved to the High Court shortly after the Supreme Court refused to entertain their plea against the Varanasi district court's order, directing them to seek relief from the High Court instead. The Varanasi court's ruling, issued last Wednesday, allowed a priest to perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The decision by the Allahabad High Court sets the stage for further legal proceedings in the ongoing dispute over the Gyanvapi Mosque. It underscores the complexities involved in reconciling religious rights and legal interpretations in matters of historical and cultural significance. The upcoming developments in this case are eagerly awaited by all concerned parties, as the legal battle continues to unfold.