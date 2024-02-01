Video: Puja Begins At 'Vyas ka Tehkhana' In Gyanvapi Premises A Day After Court Order

Prayers commenced at 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' within the Gyanvapi premises on Thursday morning, following a court order issued by the Varanasi Court the previous day. The court ruling on Wednesday granted permission to the Hindu community to offer worship at 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana', situated in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side in court, shared a video and pictures of prayers being conducted.

Puja began inside "Vyas ka Tehkhana" inside Gyanvapi campus after the local admin in Varanasi made overnight arrangement for worship following the court order.



Security tightened around premises

Security measures were heightened in the vicinity as authorities opened the cellar late at night and established a barricaded pathway for worshippers.

Varanasi District Magistrate S. Rajalingam and Commissioner Ashok Mutha were present at the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Dham area. The District Magistrate stated that they were adhering to the court’s directive.

Varanasi court order

Earlier on Wednesday, the Varanasi District Judge instructed the District Administration to make necessary arrangements within seven days to facilitate Hindu worship rituals inside one of the sealed cellars, known as "Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana," within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Worship at this location was halted in 1993.

The issue pertains to the "Somnath Vyas" cellar within the premises of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Until 1993, religious ceremonies were conducted by the Vyas family in this basement. However, following a directive from the state government, these religious practices were ceased.

It's worth mentioning that the Varanasi District administration assumed control of the southern cellar within the Gyanvapi mosque complex on January 24. On January 17, the District Judge appointed the District Magistrate as a receiver.

"District Magistrate, Varanasi / receiver is directed to get puja, raga-blog performed of idols located in the southern cellar of #GyanvapiMosque (suit property), through a priest nominated by Kashi Vishwanath Trust Board & plaintiff. For this purpose, make proper arrangements of iron fencing etc. in 7 days," the operative part of the court order said.