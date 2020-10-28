All schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia also announced that, Delhi Government has decided to increase 1330 seats in colleges that are under IP University.

The Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till October 31. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

While several restrictions have been eased in different 'unlock' phases, educational institutions continue to remain closed. According to 'Unlock 5' guidelines, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases. Several states have also begun the process of reopening schools.

Meanwhile, With 43,893 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 79,90,322 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 508 new deaths, the death toll has mounted to 1,20,010, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Total active cases stand at 6,10,803 after a decrease of 15,054 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 72,59,509 with 58,439 new discharges in the last 24 hours.