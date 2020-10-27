Delhi cop dismissed from service after being arrested over molestation cases

Delhi Police sub-inspector, who was arrested for allegedly molesting women and a minor in Dwarka, has been dismissed from the service on Monday, police said.

"SI Puneet Grewal involved in molestation of women dismissed from the service," Police said.

Four separate cases have been lodged against him including the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Dwarka South Police Station was receiving complaints against an unknown person in the area for molesting women following which multiple FIRs were registered and later he was identified as the Sub-Inspector. Several CCTV cameras were checked to reach the accused. According to the preliminary investigation, police are suspecting Grewal as a serial molester," Delhi Police had said.