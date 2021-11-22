e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 03:27 PM IST

All-party meet to be held on November 28 ahead of Parliament session; PM Modi likely to attend: Sources

The Winter session of the Parliament will commence from 29th November.
FPJ Web Desk
PTI Photo by Kamal Singh(PTI7_17_2016_000099B)

An all-party meeting -- attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- will be held on 28th November at 11 am on Sunday ahead of the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament, sources said.

“The Seventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 29th November, 2021. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat had said in a statement.

A similar order was also issued by the Rajya Sabha.

“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, November 29, 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021,” the communication said.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:58 PM IST
