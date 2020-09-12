'All Hindus are welcome': VHP says it has not 'banned' Uddhav Thackeray from going to Ayodhya

Earlier reports had suggested that in light of the ongoing rift between the actor and the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Thackeray and his party were not welcome.

An IANS report had quoted Mahant Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple as saying that the Sena and its chief would "face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya if he comes here." "The Maharashtra government acted without wasting any time against the actress. But the same government is yet to take action against the killers of two seers in Palghar," he had noted.

Mahant Kanhaiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj had echoed the comments, adding that the party was not "what it used to be under Balasaheb Thackeray".