Alert lifeguard saves Mumbai-based father-son duo from drowning in Andamans

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

An alert lifeguard saved two tourists from drowning at the famed Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Sunday.

A father-son duo from Mumbai was on a trip to the islands, they said.

While bathing at the Radhanagar beach in Havelock Island in South Andaman district, they were caught in a current and started to drown.

Noticing this, an alert lifeguard jumped into the waters and brought them out, officials said.

The blue flag Radhanagar beach is a major attraction for all visiting tourists. It is kept open for the public from 9 am to 5 pm with strict vigilance.

