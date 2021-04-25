Alarming situation in Delhi: Capital city reporting 12 deaths every hour; one COVID-19 patient now infecting nine contacts

Amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi accompanied with a scarcity of oxygen, hourly deaths in the city this week since Monday (April 18) increased to over 12 from about five registered last week, official data revealed. As per data, Delhi reported 1,777 deaths - over 12 deaths per hour on an average between April 19 to April 24.
On the other hand, as per reports, doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences have found that one patient is now infecting up to nine in 10 contacts, compared with up to four last year.
On Monday, the city reported 240 deaths – 10 deaths per hour on an average. This increased to 12 deaths per hour on an average on Tuesday as the city reported 277 deaths in 24 hours.
Today was the worst day since the beginning of the pandemic in terms of daily deaths reported as the national capital reported 357 deaths in a day – also about 15 deaths per hour on an average. Over the week, the city’s positivity rate increased from 26.12 per cent to 32.27 per cent.
In terms of daily cases reported, Delhi has recorded more than 23,500 cases each day since Monday.
A total of 1.51 lakh cases have been reported in Delhi since Monday – making it 1,051 cases per hour on an average. On Tuesday, Delhi reported record number of cases in a day – 28,395. On that day, Delhi reported 1,183 cases per hour on an average.
In India too, the number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks.
In a bid to curb the spread Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a lockdown in the capital city that had been due to end on Monday for a week.
