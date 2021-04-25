Alarming situation in Delhi: Capital city reporting 12 deaths every hour; one COVID-19 patient now infecting nine contacts

Amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi accompanied with a scarcity of oxygen, hourly deaths in the city this week since Monday (April 18) increased to over 12 from about five registered last week, official data revealed. As per data, Delhi reported 1,777 deaths - over 12 deaths per hour on an average between April 19 to April 24.

On the other hand, as per reports, doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences have found that one patient is now infecting up to nine in 10 contacts, compared with up to four last year.

On Monday, the city reported 240 deaths – 10 deaths per hour on an average. This increased to 12 deaths per hour on an average on Tuesday as the city reported 277 deaths in 24 hours.

