Akhilesh Yadav promises compensation of Rs 25 lakh to kin of families of farmers if voted to power in UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced to give Rs 25 lakh to the families of farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws.

SP chief said that if voted to power in UP, compensation would be given to the families of deceased farmers. He said that compensation would be given to all those who died during the last one year of agitation.

The spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, Rajendra Choudhary, said that this amount would be called Samman Raashi.

He said that the SP chief has always been concerned about farmers and implemented various welfare schemes for them during his tenure as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Choudhary further said that under the SP regime, various policies to increase the income of farmers were also implemented.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:29 PM IST