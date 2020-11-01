Akhara Parishad seeks capital punishment in love jihad cases

Prayagraj: A day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that his government would make a strict law to curb 'love jihad', the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Sunday demanded capital punishment for the offenders in 'love jihad' cases.

Mahant Narendra Giri, head of the apex body of Hindu saints and seers, told reporters that culprits in 'love jihad' cases should be hanged in public places so that it acts as a deterrent.

Mahant Giri said: "Time has come to deal with this issue in the strictest possible manner. Jihadis should be given such punishment that people remember it for generations to come”.

Some Muslim youths wear a 'tilak', tie the holy thread and a 'rudraksha' and get into relationships with Hindu girls. They marry the girls and then force them to convert to Islam. Many girls are killed if they refuse to comply."

He said that organised groups were working together in cases of 'love jihad' and Muslim clerics were also a part of this conspiracy. He said that there were reports that there was funding for such cases and it was important to stop the funding.

Haryana govt mulls new law

Chandigarh: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced his government would bring a law against "love jihad", his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar said his govt is also considering legal provisions against it to ensure "the guilty cannot escape".

Citing the recent murder of a student in Faridabad's Ballabhgarh, Khattar said the incident is being linked to "love jihad", a derogatory coinage used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted the state government "is contemplating a law against love jihad".

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Khattar said, "This (Ballabhgarh) incident needs to be strongly condemned. This incident is being seen linked with the love jihad issue... both the Centre and the state government are taking the love jihad issue very seriously." "The Centre and the state government are looking into this issue and legal advice is being taken so that such incidents are not repeated. Legal provisions are being contemplated so that the guilty cannot escape and no innocent person is punished," he said.