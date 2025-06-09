Akasa Air Adds 29th Aircraft As Newest Boeing 737 MAX Arrives In Bengaluru |

Mumbai: Akasa Air announced the addition of its 29th aircraft to its fleet. The newest Boeing aircraft in its fleet arrived in India on Monday.

On Monday, the youngest Indian airline, Akasa Air, announced the arrival of its 29th aircraft. The aircraft, bearing registration number VT-YBG, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft, arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday. The first leg of the delivery flight commenced from Seattle in the USA to Iceland’s Keflavik, and concluded with the final leg from Kuwait to Bengaluru.

The induction of this aircraft comes within 33 months of Akasa Air’s operations. The latest addition to the fleet is in line with the airline’s strategic growth strategy. The airline’s fleet growth is backed by a historic order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, placed within only 17 months of its commercial launch, making it the fastest airline to achieve such a milestone in a short period.

“With 29 aircraft now operational and 197 more scheduled for delivery over the next eight years, Akasa Air claims to be building one of the youngest and most efficient fleets in the world. The 737 MAX fleet supports the airline’s long-term growth plans while delivering 20% better fuel efficiency and a 40% smaller noise footprint, underscoring Akasa Air’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence,” said a spokesperson from the airline.