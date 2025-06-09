 Akasa Air Adds 29th Aircraft As Newest Boeing 737 MAX Arrives In Bengaluru
Akasa Air Adds 29th Aircraft As Newest Boeing 737 MAX Arrives In Bengaluru

The aircraft, bearing registration number VT-YBG, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft, arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday. The first leg of the delivery flight commenced from Seattle in the USA to Iceland’s Keflavik, and concluded with the final leg from Kuwait to Bengaluru.

Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Mumbai: Akasa Air announced the addition of its 29th aircraft to its fleet. The newest Boeing aircraft in its fleet arrived in India on Monday.

On Monday, the youngest Indian airline, Akasa Air, announced the arrival of its 29th aircraft. The aircraft, bearing registration number VT-YBG, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft, arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday. The first leg of the delivery flight commenced from Seattle in the USA to Iceland’s Keflavik, and concluded with the final leg from Kuwait to Bengaluru. 

