Ajmer Dargah Dewan urges people to stay home on Shab E Barat, asks them to follow advisory by state and central Govt

In a message he said, “The world is facing the deadly disease Corona and in these difficult times there is need to exercise caution. Parents should tell their children to stay at home and offer prayers and respects to their ancestors. By going out they are exposing themselves, their families and their future generations to the risk of the disease.”

“What are they trying to prove by going out. They are raising a question mark on themselves and the community. By going out they are defaming not just themselves but the entire community,” said the Dargah Dewan.

The Dargah Deewan is the spiritual head and descendant of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti