Ajmer Dargah Dewan urges people to stay home on Shab E Barat, asks them to follow advisory by state and central Govt

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has urged Muslims to stay at home during Shab-E-Barat that falls on April 9 and stay away from graveyards and mazars to pay respects to their ancestors.
He said that when people are being told to stay at home even for Namaz then this in these difficult times they should stay home and follow the guidelines issued by the state and central government.
In a message he said, “The world is facing the deadly disease Corona and in these difficult times there is need to exercise caution. Parents should tell their children to stay at home and offer prayers and respects to their ancestors. By going out they are exposing themselves, their families and their future generations to the risk of the disease.”
“What are they trying to prove by going out. They are raising a question mark on themselves and the community. By going out they are defaming not just themselves but the entire community,” said the Dargah Dewan.
The Dargah Deewan is the spiritual head and descendant of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti
