Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports

Denmark to start easing coronavirus restrictions
Denmark is to gradually lift restrictions put in place to fight the new coronavirus, starting with the reopening of daycare nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools from April 15. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that according to health authorities "it is appropriate and justified to start a slow opening.
Would be surprised if India doesn't allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has said he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States despite a request made to New Delhi over the subject. Last week Trump said that he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.
WB Finance Minister urges Nirmala Sitharaman to release entire sum of Revenue Deficit Grant in 3 installments
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging to release the entire sum of Revenue Deficit Grant provided by the 15th Finance Commission to the state of Rs 5,031 crores in three installments. Mitra said the states will continue to face financial stress in a situation where revenue receipts are drying up, while the expenditure to tackle the COVID 19 crisis.
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he has asked two US pharmaceutical companies to get in touch with the British government to offer their services.
India lifts restrictions on on 24 drug exports
The Central government has removed restrictions on the export of 12 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and their formulations, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Monday. A notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted the 24 pharma ingredients and formulations. These include Tinidazole, Metronidazole, Acyclovir, Vitamin BI, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12.