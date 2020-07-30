Aishe Ghosh calls internships 'child labour', Twitter mocks 'freeloader communists'

A day after the Modi government announced the New Education Policy 2020 which saw a slew of changes in the existing education system, including internships for vocational education, JNU student Aishe Ghosh termed internships as 'child labour'.
She took to Twitter and said, "We can't let this Govt. bring a redefined formula for "child labour" and exploitation in the name of "internships". Expose the real agenda of making Indian youth a cheap labour market. #RejectNEP2020"
Earlier, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the New Education Policy 2020 on Wednesday which aims to bring about two crore out of school children into the mainstream.
NEP 2020 aims to provide infrastructure support, innovative education centres to bring back dropouts into the mainstream besides tracking of students and their learning levels, facilitating multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes and association of counselors or well-trained social workers with schools.
Vocational education will start in schools from the 6th grade, and will include internships.
Now, the JNUSU president who came in limelight during CAA protests and Delhi riots is being slammed for calling internships 'child labour'. Netizens are now mocking her and called her freeloader communists
A Twitter user said, "If these JNU freeloaders had their way, students would neither study nor ever work for a living!"
Another Twitter user said, "Internship is child labour. Job is slavery. That’s why commies don’t bother about getting one and love to live off other people’s money."
Here's how Twitter reacted.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)