Aishe Ghosh calls internships 'child labour', Twitter mocks 'freeloader communists'

Vocational education will start in schools from the 6th grade, and will include internships.

Now, the JNUSU president who came in limelight during CAA protests and Delhi riots is being slammed for calling internships 'child labour'. Netizens are now mocking her and called her freeloader communists

A Twitter user said, "If these JNU freeloaders had their way, students would neither study nor ever work for a living!"

Another Twitter user said, "Internship is child labour. Job is slavery. That’s why commies don’t bother about getting one and love to live off other people’s money."