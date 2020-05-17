Airport authority issues guidelines for fliers; downloading Aarogya Setu app to be compulsory

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued six-pointers guidelines on Friday, that have to be followed mandatorily once the domestic flights have resumed operations in the country. The guidelines laid down the rules one needs to follow while choosing to travel by air that includes downloading Aarogya Setu mobile application, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distancing of at least 4 feet were some of the points highlighted in guidelines.

According to the guidelines, the passengers need to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu App-developed by the central government to let users know if they are standing near a person with COVID-19 by scanning a database of known cases of infection. The other guidelines include wearing a mask and other protective gear, maintaining 4 feet physical distance from other co-passengers, washing and sanitising hands frequently, doing a web check-in, and carrying a print out of the boarding card.

Earlier, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security had said that air travellers would be permitted to take up to 350 ml of hand sanitiser on a flight. Moreover, the cabin crew members of Indian airlines will don a completely new attire after flights resume operations amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) like face shields, gowns, and masks on commercial passenger flights, according to industry sources.