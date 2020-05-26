AirAsia flight carrying 70 passengers makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

An AirAsia India aircraft from Jaipur to Hyderabad carrying 70 passengers made an emergency landing in Hyderabad due to fuel issues. The incident occurred on 26th May, 2020 at the Hyderabad airport.

"AirAsia India aircraft VT-IXC operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad on 26th May 2020, encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down. Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner the crew landed at Shamshabad, as scheduled," said AirAsia India spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that that airlines would assist the DGCA in carrying out an inspection to determine the cause of the technical issue. Maintaining that the safety of the passengers was their top priority, the spokesperson added that the pilots and crew were well trained to handle such situations.