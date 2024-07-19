Air India New Delhi-San Francisco Flight Diverted To Russia Due To Technical Snag; Airline Shares Update On 225 Passengers, 19 Crew Members | Representational Image

New Delhi: Air India said that all passengers on its flight AI-183 from New Delhi to San Francisco, which was diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical glitch, are safe.

According to an Air India statement, flight AI-183 of July 18, operating from Delhi to San Francisco, made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area.

Airline Issues Statement

"The aircraft landed safely at KJA with all 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew, who have now disembarked and have been taken to the terminal building for further processing," the statement said

"As Air India does not have its own staff at KJA, we are arranging for third-party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers. Air India is also in liaison with government agencies and regulatory authorities, and we are making arrangements for a ferry flight to KJA to take passengers onwards to San Francisco at the earliest," the statement said.

An Air India spokesperson said that "All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait. We will share further updates as soon as they are available.".

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed safely, and no injuries have been reported among the passengers or crew. Air India is working closely with Russian authorities to ensure the well-being and comfort of all onboard during this unexpected stop.

"At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the Air India spokesperson said. "We are currently assessing the situation and will make arrangements for our passengers to reach their final destination as soon as possible."

Passengers have been provided with food, accommodations, and necessary assistance while the airline determines the next steps. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The airline has expressed gratitude for the patience and understanding of the passengers and their families during this time.