India

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Air Arabia introduces special airfare for UAE-India travel, flights to now cost as low as Rs 5,096

International passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Maharashtra are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival
FPJ Web Desk
UAE's low-cost budget flight Air Arabia | Photo: Representative Image

UAE's Air Arabia on Wednesday introduced a special price scheme to its flight in which it has named 13 cities Indian cities where the passengers can now travel one-way to a price starting at low as Dh250 (Rs 5,096).

The 13 destinations in India that have been included in the Sharjah-based low-cost carrier are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Calicut, Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Nagpur.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, Air Arabia has also resumed its shuttle bus services between Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah Airport with a frequency of three times daily at Dh30 (Rs 611) per passenger.

Moreover, International passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Maharashtra are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival, the new guidelines were released last week by the Maharashtra government. These directions were enforced with effect from midnight January 17, 2022.

The authorities had on December 29 made it mandatory for those arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai, in Mumbai to undergo 7-day home quarantine and an on-arrival RT-PCR test.

