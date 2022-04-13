AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in two 'hate speech' cases by special sessions court

The special sessions court for MP/MLAs at Nampally metropolitan courts on Wednesday acquitted Akbaruddin Owaisi, Telenagana MLA and younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, in two hate speech cases pertaining to Nirmal and Nizamabad district here on Wednesday.

The court during its decision also directed him not to make any offensive speeches in the future.

He was prosecuted under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) promoting enmity between two groups) and other sections.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, facing cases for his alleged hate speeches delivered at Nizamabad and Nirmal in Telangana in December 2012, appeared before the court on Tuesday.

Akbaruddin was booked under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for making “hate” speeches wherein he allegedly used inflammatory and derogatory language against a community during his public speeches.

Earlier, multiple cases were registered against Akbaruddin for alleged hate speeches delivered by him in Nizamabad on December 8, 2012, and at Nirmal town on December 22, 2012. He was also arrested and subsequently released on bail.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case.

