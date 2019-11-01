AIIMS says Chidambaram doesn't need to be hospitalised

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was informed Friday that according to AIIMS Medical Board the health condition of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn's disease and lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media money laundering case, is fine and does not require hospitalisation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta read out the report of the medical board, set up on the court's order to examine Chidambaram's health condition, and told Justice Suresh Kait that the Congress leader was physically examined by the doctors in the morning and does not require a sterile environment.

The court was hearing 74-year old Chidambaram's plea for interim bail in the case, filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on medical grounds saying his condition is deteriorating and he needs to be in a sterile environment.

After going through the report, the court directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent that the surroundings of Chidambaram should be clean and hygienic and he should be provided home-cooked food, mineral water, mosquito protection net and repellant and that his dwelling area be cleaned twice a day.

The court added that he should be provided face mask which he can wear, if the need arises. Besides, the judge directed that Chidambaram's regular blood pressure monitoring, sugar test and other medical tests should be done and periodical follow up as an out patient be done once a week.

The court disposed of the plea after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, said they do not require any further direction. Crohn's disease refers to the inflammation of the digestive tract leading to abdominal pain, diarrhoea and also weight loss.

The interim bail application was filed in a pending bail petition which is listed for hearing on Monday.

The solicitor general said a seven-member board, including Hyderabad-based gastroenterologist Nageshwar Reddy, who has been treating the Congress leader, was set up and they opined that the treatment as advised should continue and he should be given clean surrounding.

The doctors also opined that hospitalisation was not required and he be treated as an out patient. The court had on Thursday directed the AIIMS director to constitute a medical board to give opinion on the health of Chidambaram. The high court had said that Dr Reddy be included in the board to give his opinion on Chidambaram's medical condition.

Chidambaram has sought interim relief for six days to enable him to consult and get examined by his regular doctor, Reddy, at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Hyderabad.