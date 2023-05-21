AIIMS makes history with successful bilateral laparoscopic pyeloplasty on three-month-old, setting global record

AIIMS | Photo by ANI

The Department of Paediatric Surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, made history by successfully performing Bilateral Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty on a three-month-old, establishing a global record for the youngest recipient of this procedure.

In simple terms, the baby had a condition since birth that blocked the urinary tract and caused problems with the flow of urine from the kidneys to the bladder. The doctors at AIIMS performed a difficult and rare surgery using laparoscopic techniques.

This successful surgery not only demonstrates AIIMS' commitment to advanced paediatric surgical care but also highlights their expertise in managing anesthesia, allowing the child to be discharged within just three days.

Laparoscopic pyeloplasty is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to treat a congenital condition called ureteropelvic junction obstruction (UPJO), which blocks the urinary tract and affects the flow of urine from the kidneys to the bladder.

The baby had blockages in both kidneys and required surgery. Led by Prof M Bajpai, a renowned paediatric surgeon and the Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery and Dean at AIIMS, the department has been increasingly utilizing laparoscopic techniques to treat such conditions.

Traditionally, these surgeries were performed one after the other, necessitating separate procedures for each affected kidney.

Dr. Vishesh Jain and the surgical team made the decision to perform laparoscopic surgery on both kidneys to minimize invasiveness and maximize the benefits.

Extensive planning was conducted prior to the surgery to ensure the best possible outcomes.

By inserting a tiny camera through the belly button, the team improved the appearance of the surgical site, while strategically placed additional incisions facilitated separate surgeries on both sides without sharing the same incisions.

During the two-hour procedure, the surgical team carefully reconstructed the blocked ureteropelvic junction using fine instruments and microscopic sutures.

The utilisation of magnified video-assisted technology provided enhanced visualisation, enabling precise navigation through the delicate anatomy of the three-month-old patient.

The successful completion of this advanced procedure on such a young child necessitated careful considerations regarding anesthesia.

The experienced team of anesthesiologists at AIIMS developed a personalized plan to ensure the child's safety and comfort throughout the surgery.

Remarkably, within just three days, the child was discharged, allowing for a quick return to their family.

This accelerated recovery not only minimized disruptions to the family's daily life but also reduced the financial burden associated with prolonged hospital stays.

Dr. Vishesh Jain expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, which was evaluated through follow-up investigations conducted a few months after the surgery.

The cosmetic results were outstanding, as barely visible scars were observed six months later.

Dr. Jain emphasised the significance of this achievement, stating, "Performing Bilateral Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty on a three-month-old child exemplifies the advancements in pediatric surgery. Our success showcases the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as AIIMS' commitment to delivering state-of-the-art care to patients of all ages."

Furthermore, the laparoscopic approach not only resulted in a positive outcome for the infant but also eliminated the need for future surgeries. By addressing the UPJO condition at such a young age, the child was spared potential complications and the need for additional interventions.

AIIMS' groundbreaking achievement of performing Bilateral Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty on the world's youngest patient represents a significant milestone in the surgical management of infants.

This accomplishment establishes a precedent for treatment options for similarly young patients on a global scale.

Under the leadership of Prof. M. Bajpai, Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery and Dean, and Prof. M. Srinivas, who is also a renowned paediatric surgeon and the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, the Department of Paediatric Surgery continues to push the boundaries of medical advancements.

