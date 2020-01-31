Indore: Complex surgery helps baby survive rare cardiac disease

Indore: A team of doctors of a private hospital in the city helped a 2-day-old newborn weighing 2 kg survive a rare cardiac disease.

Apollo Rajshree hospital, where the surgery was performed, claimed that it was the first of its kind surgery performed in Central India. An adult heart normally beats for 65-80 times every minute. In children, this is much faster and depending on their age it may vary from 120-160 minutes.

The hospital saved newborn baby girl with a heart rate of just 50 beats per minute. Without treatment, it was impossible for the newborn to survive. The child was suffering from congenital heart block with a heart rate of less than 50 beats per minute. The condition was timely diagnosed by pediatric cardiologist Dr Sanjukta Bhargava when the baby was admitted in a private hospital under Dr Zafar Khan.