AIIMS Across India To Have Dedicated AYUSH Academic Department, Announces Sarbananda Sonowal

Soon there will be a dedicated AYUSH Academic Department in all All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country, says Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ayush during the review meeting of the National AYUSH Mission in Mumbai on October 9.

Sonawal said that the government is trying to ensure both modern and traditional healthcare systems are available to people at all levels of the healthcare system.

“The World Health Organisation joined hands with the Ministry of Ayush and organised the two-day Traditional Medicine Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Sonowal said that there are more than 900 startups in the area of traditional medicine in India,” he said.

Ensuring Proper Fund Utilization and Training

Minister of State for AYUSH Mahendra Munjapara called upon the states to ensure proper utilisation and monitoring of funds, strengthen administrative structure, operationalisation of AYUSH healthcare systems, captivity building and focus on staff training. He added that activities related to Yoga must be expanded to all AYUSH Healthcare facilities, schools and villages.

Increased Budgetary Provisions

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “National Ayush Mission is a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Ayush being implemented through State/UT Governments for development and promotion of Ayush systems in the country. The budgetary provisions for the NAM Scheme has also increased from 800 crore to 1200 crore. We had also organised one-to-one review meetings with all States/UTs discussing traditional medicine.”

Highlighting the importance of making Ayush available for all, Sonawal said, “It is a shared responsibility to channelise the support offered to states/UTs through National Ayush Mission to make this healthcare system available at grass-root level through Jan Bhagidari.”