Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College Emerges As UP AYUSH’s Most Preferred Institution

Modinagar: Business Wire India Each year annual counselling is conducted by various state governments for filling up admissions in courses of medical education such as BDS, MDS, MBBS, MD, and even for Ayurvedic medicine courses such as BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS. The counselling facilitates the admissions of NEET-qualified students to various streams of medicine across the country.

Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College (DJAMC) stood first in Round 1 of Counselling conducted by UP AYUSH. 92 out of a total of 100 seats of DJAMC for BAMS course were allotted in the first round of admissions itself. A total of 57 institutions participated in the admission counselling conducted by the UP State government for BAMS course.

Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College is currently affiliated to the state government's Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University and was earlier affiliated with CCS University, Meerut. DJAMC's BAMS course, for an annual intake of 100 students, has been approved and recognised by National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College was established in 2017 and is situated on Niwari Road, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, UP. It is one of UP's premiere Ayurveda institutions and boasts a student strength of more than 500. DJAMC is also home to the largest herbal garden maintained by any institution in the state.

It is run by the Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation, (JDMEHF) a charitable society specialising in medical education and affordable healthcare. JDMEHF runs the DJ Group of Institutions and was founded by Mr. Ajit Singh Jassar in 1997.

DJ Group of Institutions has a sprawling 75-acre residential campus in Modinagar. The campus along with its Ayurvedic Medical College also has a renowned dental college, nursing college, paramedical college, and two pharmacy colleges.

CEO of Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation, Dr. Smiti Klaire, expressed: "Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College has made a name for itself in a short span of time. This is the fifth consecutive year we have received an extremely good response from the student community for our flagship BAMS program. We intend to continue investing in our students and in building a top-notch infrastructure to support their learning." Secretary, JDMEHF, Mr. Rhitik Jassar shared: "What is noteworthy is the fact that Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College's admission numbers have exceeded not only all other private colleges, but also all institutions run by the UP government. The credit for this achievement goes to the teachers, our high achieving students and to our admissions team headed by Mr. Manoj Kumar." He added that Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College would be applying for intake in various MD programs of Ayurveda in the next academic session.

JDMEHF's Chairperson, Mrs. Sarabjit Kaur Jassar added: "Our goal is to build an educational medicity in Modinagar, a first of its kind, that would offer degree programs in dental, medical, ayurvedic, nursing, and paramedical studies. It would also offer state-of-the-art healthcare services. We are in the process of building a 200-bedded super speciality hospital as well as a 400-bedded general hospital to this end. The construction of our medical college has been completed. We will become the first college in Modinagar to offer the coveted MBBS program."

