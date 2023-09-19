Indore: AYUSH Docs Run Parallel OPD At AshtangAyurved College | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their protest against inequality in pay, doctors of Government AshtangAyurved College ran a parallel OPD out of the college and gave consultation to the patients on Monday. Agitating under the banner of Ayurveda Teachers’ Welfare Association (ATWA), the doctors have been running parallel OPD for the last four days and also worked during rains.

President of ATWA Dr SK Nayak said, ‘We are agitating to press our demands from a long time. We have informed all the authorities about our demands but no action has been taken yet. After running the parallel OPD till September 19, we will join the protest by all ayurveda practitioners on September 20.’

Secretary of AWTA Dr Akhilesh Bhargav said that their major demand is the revised pay scale and other allowances to ayurveda doctors which should be equal to the dentists and veterinary doctors.

‘Ayurveda is being promoted as an indigenous medical system by the Prime Minister, while on the other hand, AYUSH teachers are being neglected by the government.

Our pay scale is very less as compared to the teachers of other medical education colleges of the state like veterinary and dentistry,’ he said. He added that professors of these veterinary and dental colleges are getting revised pay since 2013 but no revision of pay scale has been done for AYUSH teachers, yet.

