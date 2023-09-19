Indore: Scindia Confidante Tandon Ditches BJP, Joins Congress | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a big jolt to the BJP before assembly elections, Pramod Tandon supporter of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, returned to the Congress fold minutes after resigning as a primary member of the BJP.

Congress city president Surjit Singh Chaddha, acting president Golu Agnihotri and others reached to meet Tandon after he resigned and later he announced to join the Congress officially on September 23 in the presence of Kamal Nath at Gandhi Hall.

‘I have been a companion of Madhavrao Scindia. When I joined the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020, we had great affection and togetherness but now Scndia’s priorities have changed.

I have not talked to Scindia since the last six months. I am resigning because of BJP’s arrogance and dictatorship,’ Tandon said.

He had served as the city president of Congress for more than 10 years and had joined the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020.

Along with Tandon, Dinesh Malhar, another BJP leader from Rau has also resigned from the party and is likely to join the Congress party.

