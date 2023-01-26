Ahmedabad: 4 detained after Police receive bomb threat letter ahead of Republic day

e-Paper Get App
The threat letter was delivered to Ahmedabad police commissioner's office and mentioned some numbers as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 07:33 AM IST
article-image
Image for representation |
After Ahmedabad police received a letter threatening a bomb blast on the Republic day, four individuals have been detained by the police, reports said.

Bombings at the Geeta Mandir Bus Station and the Ahmedabad Railway Station are mentioned in the threat letter.

The Ahmedabad crime branch swung into action after the letter. For the search operation and to track down the author of the threat letter, more than eight different teams were formed.

The threat letter was delivered to Ahmedabad police commissioner's office and mentioned some numbers as well, police sources said.

Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, Crime Branch said that other than Ahmedabad railway station and Geeta Mandir bus station, two other places were mentioned in the threat letter.

Out of the four individuals arrested, two were held from Ahmedabad and the other two were detained from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

