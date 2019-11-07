Ahmed Patel sets terms for staying ‘Neutral’

New Delhi: There was a curious meeting between Congress leader Ahmed Patel and RSS blue-eyed boy Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday morning, which had the grapevine abuzz all day.

According to sources, it was conveyed to Gadkari by Sonia Gandhi’s lieutenant that the Congress is agreeable to remaining neutral if the Sena forms the government, provided the Modi government promises to stall various cases registered against Congress and NCP leaders, including Robert Vadra, Praful Patel and son in law of Ahmed Patel.

‘‘We will consider your request and discuss it with the central leadership,’’ Gadkari reportedly told Patel. Gadkari is also meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday at Nagpur and will discuss the issue of government formation.