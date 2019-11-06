India

Updated on

Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses road, infra projects

By IANS

After the meeting, Patel said he went to meet Gadkari on the issue of farmers and it was not related to politics or Maharashtra.

Ahmed Patel
Ahmed Patel

New Delhi: Amid hectic political parleys related to Maharashtra government formation, Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who stays just across the street from Congress interim-President Sonia Gandhi.

However, a close aide of Patel said the Congress leader has been meeting Ministers regarding ongoing projects in Bharuch, his home district in Gujarat.

