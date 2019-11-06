Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses road, infra projects

New Delhi: Amid hectic political parleys related to Maharashtra government formation, Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who stays just across the street from Congress interim-President Sonia Gandhi.

After the meeting, Patel said he went to meet Gadkari on the issue of farmers and it was not related to politics or Maharashtra.

However, a close aide of Patel said the Congress leader has been meeting Ministers regarding ongoing projects in Bharuch, his home district in Gujarat.