Ahead of West Bengal polls, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday

Kolkata: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who was likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to field 5-6 candidates with TMC alliance, is scheduled to meet the TMC supremo on Monday at 4 pm at the residence in Kalighat area.
Notably, Tejashwi, the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, had many a times said that his party would contest the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam with the ‘like-minded’ parties.
According to Yadav, there are sizable Bihari-speaking people in West Bengal and also that RJD can win over the constituencies where the Biharis are in large numbers.
Meanwhile, the TMC is likely to release the list of candidates for the first phase on March 1.
According to TMC sources, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to announce the candidate’s name post meeting the young RJD leader.
According to poll analysts, the ruling Trinamool Congress will get a mileage if they form the alliance with RJD.
