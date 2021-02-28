Ahead of West Bengal polls, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday

Kolkata: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who was likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to field 5-6 candidates with TMC alliance, is scheduled to meet the TMC supremo on Monday at 4 pm at the residence in Kalighat area.

Notably, Tejashwi, the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, had many a times said that his party would contest the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam with the ‘like-minded’ parties.

According to Yadav, there are sizable Bihari-speaking people in West Bengal and also that RJD can win over the constituencies where the Biharis are in large numbers.