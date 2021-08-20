Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, CM Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP president J P Nadda was also present during the meeting at Shah's official residence.

The Uttar Pradesh government described it as a "courtesy call". According to reports, the meeting lasted for over 3 hours. The meeting was held at Shah's official residence here. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, general secretary (organisation) of party's state unit Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting.

Sources from BJP told news agency ANI that many important issues were discussed in the meeting. in view of the elections, the strategy for the upcoming party programmes in the coming months was discussed, including the party's Booth Vijay Sankalp program which is going to start on August 23.

As per sources, through this program, the BJP plans to strengthen every booth across Uttar Pradesh. The upcoming programmes, that are scheduled to be held by top state leaders ahead of polls, were also discussed.

With an eye on next year's Assembly polls, seven leaders from Uttar Pradesh were inducted into the Union cabinet last month. Of the newly-inducted ministers from Uttar Pradesh, barring Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, all are from the BJP.

This was the third visit of Adityanath to Delhi since June. Amid speculation of a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had earlier visited the national capital for two days and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and Shah.

Last month during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the UP CM was present in a meeting with MPs from the state with Nadda.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)



Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021