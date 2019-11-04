Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, authorities ban 'mourning', 'victory' processions; extend restrictions

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the local administration has imposed a ban on any event marking a "victory" or "mourning" over the judgement.

In a series of restrictions, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha on Saturday ordered against the use of social media to "insult" deities or to install idols and hold processions related to Ram Janmabhoomi.

He also extended till December 28 the prohibitory order issued on October 12, mentioning apprehension of breach of peace ahead of the verdict.

The prohibitory order was earlier imposed till December 10. Those violating it would be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of an order by public servant).