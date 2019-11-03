Ayodhya verdict: Stay alert and report anti-social elements to police RSS to cadre

New Delhi: Ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit that is likely to be delivered by Supreme Court in coming few days, RSS has asked its cadre to get in touch with their respective local police stations and raise an alert if anti-social elements try to disturb peace and harmony.

The local BJP leaders have also been alerted. As a note of caution, the RSS has asked its cadre to not hold processions or celebrations that could incite the Muslim community and disturb the peace. The RSS is holding meetings at 'Nagar' and 'Khand' level across states to spread its word.

"There are inputs that some anti-social elements can don as Hindu activists and disturb the peace. We have asked the cadre to be vigilant of such elements and report them to police before anyone from other community does," stated a senior RSS functionary.

"All RSS members have to abide by the directions given and if anyone deviates he would be identified," said a senior functionary.

The cadre has been asked to approach the local police if any violence or untoward incident happens to post the verdict.

"The senior leadership has also asked the cadre to be aware regarding any anti-social elements that may use the verdict as a pretext to create tension in any part of the country, " said another senior RSS leader.

The Sangh has called for caution as they do not want the nation's reputation to be tarnished in the wake of any possible untoward incident.

"We are emerging as a world power and known to practice the religion that is accommodating. The message that goes to world fraternity should be positive," said an RSS leader.

"We have not asked for meetings of every Nagar, Khand. Every unit will plan their programme. We have asked our karykartas to spread a message of peace and harmony. We should behave like mature citizens," said a senior RSS leader.

The strategy to deal with the verdict of the Supreme Court was finalised in a meeting of top brass of the Sangh with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The construction of ram temple at Ayodhya is one of the biggest promises that has been made by the BJP in its election manifesto over the past several decades.

With the Supreme Court expected to deliver the verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in the next few days, the RSS is discussing ways to ensure that cordial atmosphere and harmony is maintained and is working out dos and don'ts. Recently the senior RSS leaders held three-day deliberations at Adhyatm Sadhana Kendra in Chhatarpur.