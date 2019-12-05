Agriculture department officials held taking bribe in Ambala

Ambala: A state Vigilance Bureau team on Thursday nabbed two officials of the agriculture department in Ambala for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a pesticide dealer, an official said. The bureau has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Quality Control Inspector Parveen Kumar and his assistant Subham.

Vigilance Bureau SP Suresh Kaushik told reporters that he had received a complaint from a pesticide dealer of Ambala City in which he complained that the two officials had been demanding Rs 5,000 from him for withdrawing the notice which was issued to him by the department recently. Kaushik constituted a raiding team, headed by the tehsildar, Ambala City. When the dealer was handing over the amount to Parveen, the raiding team nabbed him, the SP said.