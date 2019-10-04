Mumbai: Official takes bribe from student, held

Thane: An official of education dept was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau of Thane Police for allegedly accepting bribe from a student. The accused was Hirm­an Mali, an education inspector.

The student had got admission to a junior college for std XI, but he wanted to switch to a college near his house. Mali allegedly told him he can manage that if the boy paid him Rs5,000. He filed a plaint. ACB laid a trap and nabbed Mali on Tuesday.