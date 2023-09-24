Agra: Violence Erupts During Dayalbagh Encroachment Clearance As Radha Swami Devotees Clash With Police (WATCH)

In a startling incident, a group of devotees attempted to attack a law enforcement team engaged in the removal of illegal encroachments in Agra's Dayalbagh area. The team, consisting of police and administrative personnel, faced a hostile confrontation from the devotees who wielded sticks and rods.

The situation escalated quickly, causing panic among the onlookers who scrambled to ensure their safety. In response to the unruly behavior of the devotees, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, quelling the disorderly conduct.

पुलिस और प्रशासन बेलगाम, बच्चों और महिलायों पर अत्याचार। आगरा के डीएम और पुलिस के आला ऑफिसर सब राधास्वामी सत्संग दयालबाग के सत्संगियों पर बल का प्रयोग कर के उन्हे उन्ही की जमीन से जबरदस्ती मार पीट कर भगा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/bi9AOCDo9u — Anand Rathore (@anandrathore9) September 24, 2023

In response to the confrontation, the police temporarily blocked the road leading to Dayalbagh, diverting people to alternate routes. This action led to significant traffic congestion in the Bhagwan Talkies area.

Videos on social media also showed a bleeding media person allegedly beaten up by the devotees.

Speaking to reporters following the confrontation, the Agra City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stated, "The Revenue Department had requested support from the police force to dismantle an illegal encroachment. Upon the arrival of the police force, certain individuals attempted to obstruct the Revenue Department's operation, leading to a situation where stones were thrown, resulting in injuries to several police personnel. Our attempts to engage in dialogue with them were unsuccessful, as they declined to communicate. Subsequently, following discussions between the Revenue Department and the police, it has been decided to grant the devotees a reasonable opportunity to present their perspective before a final decision is reached."

Stand-off between devotees and police explained

The ongoing standoff between the Radha Swami Satsang Sabha devotees and the local police administration has created an atmosphere of tension since Saturday.

To provide context, on Saturday, authorities used bulldozers to remove encroachments placed by the devotees illegally. During the day, the administration took action, and at night, the devotees once again blocked a road leading to the DIA Engineering College by placing gates and padlocks. A substantial number of devotees were present during this incident.

After the authorities left the scene, devotees proceeded to block the road once again. When trying to pass through the barricaded road, a local villager and a student became targets of the devotees' anger. In Khaspur, where the gates had been removed from the road, the devotees erected barricades using sharp iron wires. In the evening, a substantial number of devotees converged at the disturbance sites. Brandishing sticks and wearing helmets, the devotees compelled villagers to take shelter in their homes. Notably, there was no police or administrative representative present at the scene to maintain law and order.

Locals complain of police being hand in glove with devotees

On one side in Dayalbagh, the administration was using a bulldozer to remove devotees from illegal encroachments, while on the other side, the devotees were re-erecting gates.

Subsequently, following the confrontations, the police arrested some devotees and released them from custody overnight.

Local residents have accused the New Agra police station of being hand in glove with the devotees. They claim that the New Agra police have turned a blind eye to the devotees' actions. Despite the filing of a case, no devotee has been arrested. In response to administrative actions, some devotees have resorted to unruly behavior, including incidents of indecency and violence.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)