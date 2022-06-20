e-Paper Get App

Agnipath scheme: 'Several decisions look unfair but will help in nation-building,' says PM Modi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

As outrage against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme continue in several states, Prime Minister Narendra on Monday said that several decisions may look unfair at first, but help in building the nation later.

"Several decisions look unfair at present. In time, those decisions will help in building the nation," PM Modi said at a public address in Bengaluru.

However, the prime minister did not make direct reference to the scheme during the adress.

Amid violent protests against the scheme, today, more than 500 trains were cancelled by the railways, which has suffered major loss of property due to arson and vandalism.

Under the Agnipath scheme, young men and women between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited in the armed forces for a four-year period. Most of them will be retired at the end of it without any gratuity or pension.

On Sunday, the tri-services came up with a broad schedule of enrollment and the Army today issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the scheme. The the process will begin in July.

Under the scheme, young men and women between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited in the armed forces for a four-year period. Most of them will be retired at the end of it without any gratuity or pension.

The government has refused to rollback the scheme, though it announced several avenues of employment for the "Agniveers" - including in police, paramilitary forces, home and defence ministries.

Read Also
Agnipath protests: ‘Good intentions getting politicised, India’s misfortune’, says PM Modi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaAgnipath scheme: 'Several decisions look unfair but will help in nation-building,' says PM Modi

RECENT STORIES

Sangrur bypoll: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in support of party candidate Gurmel...

Sangrur bypoll: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in support of party candidate Gurmel...

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more