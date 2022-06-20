Agnipath scheme: 'Several decisions look unfair but will help in nation-building,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

As outrage against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme continue in several states, Prime Minister Narendra on Monday said that several decisions may look unfair at first, but help in building the nation later.

"Several decisions look unfair at present. In time, those decisions will help in building the nation," PM Modi said at a public address in Bengaluru.

However, the prime minister did not make direct reference to the scheme during the adress.

Amid violent protests against the scheme, today, more than 500 trains were cancelled by the railways, which has suffered major loss of property due to arson and vandalism.

Under the Agnipath scheme, young men and women between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited in the armed forces for a four-year period. Most of them will be retired at the end of it without any gratuity or pension.

On Sunday, the tri-services came up with a broad schedule of enrollment and the Army today issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the scheme. The the process will begin in July.

The government has refused to rollback the scheme, though it announced several avenues of employment for the "Agniveers" - including in police, paramilitary forces, home and defence ministries.