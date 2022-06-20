Agnipath protests: ‘Good intentions getting politicised, India’s misfortune’, says PM Modi

PM Modi said it is India's "misfortune" that good intentions get trapped in politics | ANI Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra today said it is India's "misfortune" that good intentions get trapped in politics. His remarks come amid nationwide protests against the Centre's new military recruitment scheme Agnipath.

The prime minister, however, made no direct reference to the scheme in his speech which was largely focused on the infrastructure and development workhis government has been doing for the Delhi-NCR region.

“It is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours.”

After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme more than 10 states witnessed protests.

Agnipath Initiative

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers Notably, Agnipath is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for the youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the Agnipath Scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

Agniveers will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.