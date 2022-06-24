Agnipath scheme: Registration for Indian Air Force begins today

Agnipath scheme: Registration for India Air Force begins today |

The registration for the new military Agnipath scheme for the first batch of Agniveers for the Indian Air Force (IAF) starts today. The online examination will be held a month later on July 24. Once the Agniveers are enrolled into the IAF they will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for four years.

"Registration process for the first batch of Agniveers will start from June 24. The Phase 1 online examination process would start on July 24. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30," Air Marshal SK Jha had said during the press conference on June 19.

“Endeavour will be made to enrol candidates as Agniveers from all parts of the nation, utilising contemporary technology, specialized rallies and campus interviews at recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc,” a statement issued by the IAF read.

The IAF recently released a detailed notification that lists out the eligibility criteria, examination fee, terms and conditions, age limit, medical standards, financial benefits including salary, insurance and the procedure for the Phase 1 and Phase 2 selection process.